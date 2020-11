The data doesn’t lie- global temperatures have risen nearly 2 degrees since the late 19th century, a direct result of increased greenhouse gas emissions, mainly carbon dioxide, since the Industrial Revolution. These seemingly small changes to our average temperatures have and will continue to lead to significant impacts for our weather, our ecosystems, and our communities.

Let’s start with weather. Climate data supports that hotter and longer heat waves are becoming more common across the Earth and in the Lowcountry. Extended heat begets drought- which decimates crops and creates worsening conditions for wildfires, all of which has increased over the past 30 years.