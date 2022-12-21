CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It will not feel like a typical Christmas in the Lowcountry – bitter cold temperatures are expected to arrive just in time for the holiday.

Forecasters say temperatures will begin to plummet on Friday as a powerful arctic front moves across the region just days before Christmas.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said temperatures will be around 60 degrees Friday morning before dropping to the 30s by mid-afternoon with wind chills in the 10s and 20s by late afternoon.

“We’ll wake up to morning lows Saturday in the teens to near 20 with wind chill values dropping into the single digits inland,” he said. “Highs will be just above freezing.”

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Olivia Lawrence explained that wind chill is what the air temps feel like to you. It is a combination of cold temperatures and wind blowing across exposed skin.

“During winter months, cold temperatures become common in the Lowcountry, and conditions can feel even chillier when strong winds blow on shore, and cool air moves past your body quickly,” she said.

The question on everyone’s mind amid these very cold temperatures: will it snow for Christmas?

Unfortunately, no. The chances of getting snow in the Charleston area are already very low. A lot would need to come into play for that to happen. And as Josh Marthers explains here, we’re just not seeing the ingredients coming together for that to happen this year.

Still, be sure to dress warmly if you are venturing out on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and bring those pets inside.