CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A coastal storm that will develop off the South Carolina coast is expected to bring rain, gusty winds, and dangerous rip currents on Friday and through parts of the weekend.

Rain will begin moving into the area late Friday afternoon with the heaviest rain and thunderstorms moving onshore overnight and into the day Saturday.

After some clearing, there may be a resurgence of rain and some thunderstorms again on Sunday as that area of low pressure moves around the state.

“We’re going to see some off-and-on showers likely with some rumbles of thunder,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “There could even be some fairly heavy rain and times and maybe even some minor flooding towards the coast. Gusty winds, too, along the coastline up to 45 mph.”

The storm will move inland by Sunday and Monday. We’ll keep a risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms.