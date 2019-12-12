Color Your Weather Artist 12/12/19

This Friday will certainly feel and look like a Monday with widespread rain, a strong breeze, and chilly temperatures throughout the day!

An area of low pressure riding along a frontal boundary will bring widespread off and on rain starting Friday morning and tapering off by Saturday morning. Many of us will see at least an inch of rain by then, with some neighborhoods picking up two or three by Saturday if any storms set up (which there is a low chance). Thankfully the remainder of the weekend looks better and drier.