Storm Team 2’s Rob Fowler is on a trip to Scotland and Northern Ireland with dozens of News 2 viewers. You can follow along with his trip through the Travel with Rob Fowler blog!

DAY ONE & TWO: After a long first day of travel, with a few significant delays, our Charleston group of 47 finally made it to Glasgow as we begin our adventure in Scotland, eventually heading into Northern Ireland, and ending up in the Republic of Ireland.