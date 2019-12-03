Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 6:00PM

4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, December 3rd

Color Your Weather
Posted: / Updated:

4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, December 3rd

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry