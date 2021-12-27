Color Your Weather 12/27

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Kwanzaa celebrations are getting going around the Lowcountry as several groups have plans to bring the community together.

"Kwanzaa is an addition to Christmas. Kwanzaa is what we call celebrating in the community our togetherness, our oneness and making determinations so we can survive in the community. Kwanzaa is not only a celebration it's an educational experience," said Louis Smith, the Executive Director of The Community Resource Center.