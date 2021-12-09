Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
The Murdaugh Investigation
Coronavirus
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Your Local Election HQ
Nation and World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Crime News
BestReviews
Entertainment News
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Goose Creek’s first brewery now open
Video
Verdict reached in Jussie Smollett trial
Live
Summerville High School teacher remembers Army Ranger who died while serving in Afghanistan
Video
Local food bank dishes out its two millionth meal
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Weather Alerts
Weather 101
Download the weather app
Toys for Tots
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Beijing 2022
Blitz On 2
Puppy Picks
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
Toys for Tots
The Lowcountry’s Most Remarkable Women
Holiday Gift Guide
Holiday Fun Guide
Light up the Lowcountry
News 2 Podcasts
A Moment of Science
Pets on 2
2 Your Health
Traffic
Everyday Heroes
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Jobs at WCBD
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Email newsletter signup
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
WCBD Mobile Apps
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Color Your Weather 12/9/21
Color Your Weather
by:
Olivia Lawrence
Posted:
Dec 9, 2021 / 04:45 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 9, 2021 / 04:45 PM EST
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Join our daily newsletter!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Civilian Air Force officer at Joint Base Charleston arrested in Florida for making threats about committing mass casualty event
Dreaming of a White Christmas? A look back at Charleston’s greatest snowfalls
Gallery
Attorneys believe Alex Murdaugh accomplice received money from Satterfield wrongful death settlement
Kyle Rittenhouse was seen having lunch with SC Attorney General Alan Wilson in Columbia
Video
Savannah man was critically injured following Wednesday afternoon crash on I-95 in Colleton County
Gallery
Teen arrested for attempting to rob Goose Creek gas station, believed his mother needed money
Video
U.S. Army Ranger from Summerville, killed while serving in Afghanistan, to be awarded Medal of Honor
Video
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up