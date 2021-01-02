Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Top Stories
Law enforcement to operate DUI checkpoints, increase presence New Year’s weekend
Video
Top Stories
Upstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2021
New local businesses to open their doors this year despite the pandemic
Video
Christmas trees on the menu at Lowcountry goat farm
Video
Lindsey Graham: $2k stimulus payment is ‘not socialism’ but is ‘necessary’
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather Wednesday
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Toys for Tots
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Carolina Panthers
Puppy Picks
National Sports
ACC Football
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
MLK Parade Submissions
MLK Youth Poetry Slam Submissions
Remarkable Women
Pass or Fail
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Video Game News
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Color Your Weather Artist 1/1/2020
Color Your Weather
by:
David Dickson
Posted:
Jan 1, 2021 / 08:18 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 1, 2021 / 08:18 PM EST
Here’s your color your weather artists for this New Year’s Day!
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
‘A tragic day’: North Myrtle Beach officials say officer who died on duty was by the book, well-liked
Video
Texas home security camera captures eerie photos over holiday weekend
Video
Meet the first baby born at Summerville Medical Center in 2021
DHEC provides spreadsheet detailing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine distribution in SC
NCPD reports: Suspects steal nearly $2,000 in string of armed robberies, assaults
Video
Deputies: Woman posed as Carmax employee to pass fraudulent checks in West Ashley
Coroner identifies 28-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting on North Romney Street
Video