Color Your Weather Artist 10/15/21

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you dreaming of snow in Charleston? While heavy snowfalls are very rare in our community, they aren’t impossible.

Such was the case in 2018 when more than five inches of snow fell across the Lowcountry, covering the region in a thick layer of ice and freshly fallen snow. Another snow event happened around Christmas 1989, only months after Hurricane Hugo devastated the community.