Color Your Weather Artist 10/8/21

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Cory Fleming's law license was suspended by the South Carolina Supreme Court Friday. The Beaufort attorney is being sued for allegedly helping Alex Murdaugh divert millions of dollars in the wrongful death settlement of Gloria Satterfield.

Satterfield, the Murdaugh family's longtime housekeeper, died in 2018 after what was described as a trip and fall accident at their home.