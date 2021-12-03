Color Your Weather Artist 12/3/21

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the drought across much of South Carolina continues, the risk of wildfires is rising.

"The entire Lowcountry is seeing drier weather. The one saving grace we did see was that coastal storm back in November," said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson. "We're past the point where we usually see a whole lot of rain. We really add up in the first half of the year and especially during tropical season."