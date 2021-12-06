Color Your Weather Artist 12/6/21

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - A leading supplier of medical and disinfecting equipment founded in Switzerland announced plans on Monday to open a facility in Charleston County.

Belimed Life Science Inc. was founded in 2019. It "provides Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) sterilizers and washers for pharmaceutical and biotech markets." Specifically, Belimed Life Science Inc. provides machine process solutions for cleaning and sterilization and supplies goods to customers globally.