Color Your Weather Artist 12/7/21

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - The City of Charleston and the city's King Street businesses are working together on an $11 million Business Improvement District (BID). The concept has been talked about since the late 1970s and it could finally be coming to fruition.

It would essentially improve the experience on the street from beautification to adding services for tourists and residents. The business owners would have more say in how to use funds for improvements.