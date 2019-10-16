Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
APNewsBreak: Skeleton unearthed beneath California peak
Top Stories
Prosecutor: Man killed family over the span of a week
Fort Worth community leaders seek reforms enforced by judge
California earthquake alerts to become available statewide
Farmers blame Trump for biofuels rule they view as betrayal
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
The Big Game
Black & Blue Huddle
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Haunted History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Toys for Tots
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
Clear the Shelters
The Mel Robbins Show
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s 5pm Weather Artist of the Day for Wednesday, October 16th
Color Your Weather
by:
Arielle Whooley
Posted:
Oct 16, 2019 / 07:19 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 16, 2019 / 07:19 PM EDT
Rob’s 5pm Weather Artist of the Day for Wednesday, October 16th
TRENDING HEADLINES
Report: Man admits to consuming 8-10 beers before vehicle collision
How to qualify for $50 SC tax rebate
Report: Man arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend at James Island home
Charleston man arrested for creating, distributing child pornography
The new North Charleston Athletic Center will officially open to the public on Wednesday
Town of Sullivan’s Island is bringing in consultants to assess protected maritime forest, dozens of locals concerned
Hundreds, including 2 SC men, charged in takedown of largest Darknet child porn site