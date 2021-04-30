Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Friday, April 30th

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The sound of live music will beam through the air Friday night as two spring concert events kick off in both Goose Creek and Summerville.

A concert will happen from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. outside at the Crowfield Golf Club. A spokesman for the City of Goose Creek, Frank Johnson, said there will be enough space for attendees to social distance and they are not worried about everyone wearing face masks.