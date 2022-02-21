Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Monday, February 21st

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - The tourism season is officially underway across the Charleston region. Lowcountry officials say this year's big return at the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) should serve as a sign of what's to come over the course of 2022's tourism season. Officials and business owners say this year's SEWE celebration may have been among the strongest ever.

With SEWE having come and gone, officials say the annual tourism season warm-up served as a litmus test for what could be coming to the Lowcountry this summer. Those officials say it could be a record-breaking year for both SEWE and tourism.