CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A freeze warning is in effect for several Lowcountry counties as cold temperatures are expected to move into the area Tuesday night.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jed Christoph said temperatures will likely drop to the mid to upper 20s in inland counties with temperatures in the 30s expected closer to the coast.

“As high pressure builds east over Tenn. and N.C. tonight, the combination of clear skies overnight and calm winds will lead to strong radiational cooling,” he said. “Locations like Walterboro will fall into the mid 20s, with locations closer to the coast such as Charleston International Airport likely bottoming out in the mid 30s, just above the freezing point.”

According to the National Weather Service, a freeze warning will go into effect at 11 p.m. Tuesday and last through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

“Areas of frost or even widespread frost is also likely, becoming patchier just inland from the coast and away from larger bodies of water,” the NWS bulletin states.

Lowcountry residents should bring in outdoor animals or make sure they have a warm place to sleep, as well as take precautions to protect plants, cover above-ground pipes, and drip water slowly from pipes that cannot be covered to prevent bursting.