Good & bad alcohol: a moment of science

Alcohol. You know when it’s good and you definitely know when it’s bad.

Today a drink from a cheap bottle won’t kill you but might just burn more and give you a worse headache. The same can’t be said a hundred years ago during prohibition as tainted alcohol poisoned many with symptoms ranging from blindness to death.

The cause? The wrong type of alcohol.

Methanol differs from the alcohol we drink, ethanol, by just a handful of atoms but is much more toxic.

As such distillers like Chris Jude at Highwire Distilling in Charleston just want that ethanol, which makes up the majority of a batch, but not all of it.

“We are separating out some of the compounds we don’t want and collecting and concentrating some of the compounds we do want,” says Jude.

The Heads, Hearts, and Tails

To separate the good from the bad, distillers carefully watch as different alcohols evaporate during the distillation process.

“The very first things that come off we call the heads. That’s going to be some of the lighter, some of the more volatile alcohols,” says Jude.

“We’re gonna see a little bit of methanol and possibly a bit of acetone. In a grain distillation you don’t get very much of that.”

Even a little isn’t wanted in your drink, so those heads are cut and disposed of in favor of what comes next as the temperature rises.

“Once that is done we move onto the sweet spot of the run- called the hearts.”

The hearts are composed of the good stuff- the ethanol and aromatic compounds that give the spirit its flavor. These hearts are collected and make their way into your drink- hopefully without any of the lighter alcohols from the start of the run, the heads, or heavier alcohols at the end of the process, “we call that the tails portion of the run, and when we get up there we start to get heavier, oily flavor to it. I liken it to a wet dog or an inner tube, not something you want to smell or taste very much of. So we will make the cut there before that happens and separate that off as tails.”

A process they do very well and just goes to show why distilling at home, such as moonshine, is both highly illegal and dangerous.

