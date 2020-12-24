Gusty winds and thunderstorms expected for Christmas Eve before dramatic drop in temperatures

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A strong cold front will move through the Lowcountry on Christmas Eve, bringing windy conditions and thunderstorms before a dramatic cool down for Christmas Day.

Temperatures will be warm and windy, and some strong to severe thunderstorms are possible along the line as it passes through the region during the afternoon and evening hours.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers says be prepared for wind gusts up to 40 mph on Thursday, with some higher gusts possible within the squall line. “The greatest impacts will be between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.,” said Mathers.

The cold front will usher in much colder temperatures Thursday night into Christmas Day. Some areas will struggle to get out of the 30s, but there will plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions.