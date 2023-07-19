CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- If you have driven over any bridges in the Lowcountry in the past few days, you have probably noticed a haze blanketing the sky.

Thousands of wildfires burning in western and eastern Canada have sent smoke wafting across the United States in recent weeks, leading to poorer air quality in parts of the country.

The large swath of smoke has created hazy skies and unhealthy breathing conditions, especially in areas where smoke is most concentrated.

The Air Quality Index, or AQI, was 106 as of Wednesday afternoon in the Charleston area, which is considered an unhealthy level for sensitive groups.

AQI levels of 50 or below are considered the healthiest, while an AQI value over 300 represents hazardous air quality.

An upper air pattern is bringing the smoke from Canada down to the Lowcountry, Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jed Christoph said. But, he adds that conditions should improve in the coming days as a ridge of high pressure moves in from the west.

Experts say that short-term exposure to air pollution caused by wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose, throat, and lungs. Longer-term exposure can lead to several chronic health conditions including severe asthma, heart disease, and lung cancer.

“The air we breathe should normally be made up of 78% nitrogen, 21% oxygen, and about 1% a mixture of carbon dioxide, neon, and hydrogen,” Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Olivia Lawrence explained. “Particulate matter, like the haze caused by wildfire, can alter those normal proportions. This smoke is actually made up of tiny solid and liquid carbon monoxide particles, with a diameter of fewer than 2.5 micrometers, that can reach deep into the lungs, and eventually the bloodstream, if inhaled.”

Sensitive groups, including people with heart and lung disease, older adults, children and pregnant women, should limit outdoor exposure until conditions improve.