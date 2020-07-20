Heat Advisory for parts of the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD-TV) – Afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 90s will combine with high humidity to produce heat index values of 105-110 for much of the Lowcountry this afternoon.

“Right along US 17 and in the Charleston metro, we could briefly see heat index values approach 112,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Be sure to stay hydrated, wear light weight and light colored clothing, and take frequent breaks if you’re working outside.

