Heat advisory in effect Monday; how to protect yourself from heat-related illness

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A heat advisory is in effect for much of the coastal Lowcountry until 8 P.M. this evening. The heat advisory has been issued because heat index values are expected to reach between 105 and 109 degrees.

It's gonna be HOT today! Heat index values will quickly approach the triple digits around lunchtime, topping off around 105 by the afternoon- warranting the first Heat Advisory of 2020 to be issued for coastal areas. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks inside! #chswx pic.twitter.com/FDzqcS5E9r — Meteorologist David Dickson (@DavidDicksonWX) June 29, 2020

When a heat advisory is in effect, it is of the utmost importance to take care of your physical wellbeing if you are outdoors. Heat index values so high can result in heat illness occurring if you do not take the proper precautions.

There are many ways to beat the heat. First and foremost limit outdoor time in the peak heat of the day as much as possible. Make sure that you are not overexerting yourself or partaking in strenuous activities.

It is also important to drink lots of fluids as you will likely be sweating as your body tries to cool itself. You can also wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to help keep cool.

If you are already sunburnt, it is more difficult for your body to cool itself and should avoid the heat if at all possible. It is a good idea to make sure you are wearing a broad-spectrum sunscreen if you will be in the sunlight to prevent sunburn from occurring.

If you do decide to spend time outside, make sure you know the signs of heat exhaustion, as it could lead to heat stroke as well. Telltale signs include dizziness, fatigue, weak and rapid pulse, goosebumps even when in the heat, nausea and headache. People can also experience excessive sweating, low blood pressure, and muscle cramps.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, stop what you are doing and rest. Go somewhere cooler and rehydrate. Contact a doctor if symptoms do not improve, or if they worsen. If symptoms are severe, seek medical help.

As always in the Lowcountry heat, if you are driving somewhere, make sure to check the back seat for children or pets before locking and leaving your car.