CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A heat advisory is in place Monday for much of the Lowcountry as heat settles into the region ahead of the July 4 holiday.

The National Weather Service issued to heat advisory from noon until 7:00 p.m. for most areas of the Lowcountry with heat index values expected to reach up to 110°.

High temperatures could reach into the upper 90s by the mid-to-late afternoon with a higher “feels like” temperature before noon.

There is a risk of a few thunderstorms that could pop up during the afternoon and evening and a higher risk of scattered storms on the Independence Day holiday.

Officials say hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses in some. It is highly recommended to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and out of the sunshine.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

You can also download the FREE Storm Team 2 weather app to track those real-time temperatures where you are and watch for any approaching thunderstorms.