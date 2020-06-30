Hot and humid weather continues Tuesday with heat index values topping off around 100-105

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The brutal heat and humidity will continue through Tuesday with some of the hottest weather we’ve seen this year!

Highs in the mid-90s this afternoon will combine with elevated humidity to produce heat index values ranging from 100-105.

You may want to limit your outdoor activities, take breaks inside, and drink plenty of water as historically heat is the biggest weather-related killer.

This heat and humidity could also trigger a few showers and storms, possibly on the strong side, this afternoon and evening.

Our temperatures dial back slightly to near 90 into the weekend and July 4th holiday with “feels likes” closer to 100.