MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler takes you step-by-step on how to navigate and receive alerts on the Storm 2 Weather app so that you and your family will be notified and ready when severe weather is approaching the Lowcountry.

DOWNLOAD THE STORM TEAM 2 WEATHER APP

APPLE USERS CLICK HERE | ANDROID USERS CLICK HERE