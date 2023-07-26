CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With sea temperatures nearing triple digits in parts of Florida, some may be wondering whether temperatures are also heating up off the Lowcountry coast.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the water temperature near Charleston was recorded at 83 degrees, which is about average, according to Sea Temperature Net.

The site, which monitors water temperature in real-time, puts Charleston’s average ocean temperature in July between 78 and 87 degrees.

“We’re on track for where we need to be for this time of year, fortunately,” Weather Flow meteorologist Shea Gibson said.

According to the site, the water temperature has risen slowly over the past month, reaching as high as nearly 85 degrees. Here is a look at the last 30 days:

The site notes that actual nearshore temperatures may vary by several degrees from the indicated values, especially after periods of heavy rain or prolonged winds because some downstream winds can cause cold, deep water to rise to the surface.

These water temperatures are considered very warm and comfortable for long periods of swimming, but may not be as refreshing as many hope.

“The beaches stay pretty consistent right at the sea surface temperature about 85 degrees — that’s what we’re showing about 5 nautical miles out — so that’s the coolest place to be, especially when you have a nice onshore sea breeze going,” Gibson said. “That is probably the most relief you’re going to get in the Charleston area this time of year.”

This all comes as sea surface temperatures worldwide have broken monthly records for heat in April, May, and June, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

Around the tip of Florida, sea surface temperatures hit triple digits two days in a row. A NOAA National Data Bouy Center in Manatee Bay, Fla. showed readings of 101.1 degrees Monday evening and 100.2 the night before.

Meteorologists say that could be the hottest seawater ever measured– if the reading is accurate.

“I’ve heard that they’ve pulled the sensor just for refurb,” Gibson noted. “But local nearby sensors are showing 99, to 99.3 degrees. Consistently 98-99, so it’s still very high in the area.”

If verified, the Monday reading would be nearly 1.5 degrees higher than the previous record of 99.7 degrees which was measured off the coast of Kuwait three summers ago.

The warmer water is also fuel for hurricanes.

“As we start to get later in the hurricane season, more activity starts to come off Florida,” Gibson explained. “We also need to watch our immediate coastal area and our environments that are rather ripe for tropical system development.”

Experts say the risk of tropical cyclones strengthening off the South Carolina coast increases once temperatures reach around 82 degrees.

“We have a very deep layer of warm water, which is abundant fuel for tropical systems, so we just need to be aware,” Gibson said. “We’re watching everything as we go along because sea surface temperatures are plenty warm enough for it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.