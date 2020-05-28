Bertha to fizzle out after making landfall between the Isle of Palms and Bulls Bay

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The storm was quick to form and moved through the state at a rapid pace. Now an extratropical system over West Virginia, what was Tropical Storm Bertha is expected to fizzle out Thursday morning.

Conditions are back to normal in the Lowcountry after Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall Wednesday around 9:00 a.m. somewhere between the Isle of Palms and Bulls Bay in northern Charleston County.

It began as an area of low pressure near the Florida peninsula in the early part of the week and later gained tropical storm status about 50 miles off the South Carolina coastline around 8:00 a.m.

The storm neared the coast with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, but it did not cause much damage to the tri-county area.

Many people walking on the beach Wednesday said they were not too concerned about Bertha.

“I’ve seen quite a few people walking around, some getting out surfing,” said Edward Sklar. “Some getting out on the edges of the water, some laying out. It doesn’t seem to be bothering anybody.”

Bertha was also felt in Georgetown where there was no major damage. Flooding was reported in downtown Georgetown along with downed trees.

No storm-related injuries were reported.

Bertha was downgraded to a tropical depression while it was still over South Carolina Wednesday afternoon.