Build A Storm Kit

STORM PREPAREDNESS CHECKLIST
- Cash (ATMs may not work after the storm)
- Drinking Water (at least a 7-day supply; 2 gallons per person per day)
- Prescription Medicine (2-week supply)
- Two Ice Chests w/Ice (one for ice, one for food)
- Baby Supplies (diapers, wipes, baby food/formula)
- Manual Can Opener
- Flashlights / Lanterns
- Battery-operated Radio and Clock (TV if available)
- Spare Batteries (2 spare sets for each device)
- Toilet Paper and Hygiene Items
- First Aid Kit
- Bleach for Sterilization (unscented with Hypochlorite the only active ingredient)
- Iodine or Water Puri cation Tablets
- Disposable Plates, Glasses and Utensils
- Plastic Garbage Bags
- Disinfectant
- Soap, Hand Sanitizer and Dish
- Detergent
- Insect Repellent and Sunscreen
- Corded, Nonelectric Phone
- Digital Camera
- Books, Magazines, Toys
- Plastic Sheeting / Tarp
- Duct or Masking Tape
- Nails, Rope, Lumber, Tools
- Rain Gear
- Fire Extinguisher
- Fuel for Generators and Cars
- Propane Gas (for grills)
- Charcoal and Lighter Fluid
- Waterproof Matches
NONPERISHABLE ITEMS
- Canned Meat
- Canned Fruits and Vegetables
- Canned Soups and Chili
- Dried Foods
- Dried Fruits and Nuts
- Cereal
- Crackers and Cookies
- Coffee, Tea or Drink Boxes
- Peanut Butter and Jelly
- Pudding
- Powdered Milk
- Evaporated Milk or Parmalat Milk