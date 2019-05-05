Build A Storm Kit

Breaking News
STORM PREPAREDNESS CHECKLIST

  • Cash (ATMs may not work after the storm)
  • Drinking Water (at least a 7-day supply; 2 gallons per person per day)
  • Prescription Medicine (2-week supply)
  • Two Ice Chests w/Ice (one for ice, one for food)
  • Baby Supplies (diapers, wipes, baby food/formula)
  • Manual Can Opener
  • Flashlights / Lanterns
  • Battery-operated Radio and Clock (TV if available)
  • Spare Batteries (2 spare sets for each device)
  • Toilet Paper and Hygiene Items
  • First Aid Kit
  • Bleach for Sterilization (unscented with Hypochlorite the only active ingredient)
  • Iodine or Water Puri cation Tablets
  • Disposable Plates, Glasses and Utensils
  • Plastic Garbage Bags
  • Disinfectant
  • Soap, Hand Sanitizer and Dish
  • Detergent
  • Insect Repellent and Sunscreen
  • Corded, Nonelectric Phone
  • Digital Camera
  • Books, Magazines, Toys
  • Plastic Sheeting / Tarp
  • Duct or Masking Tape
  • Nails, Rope, Lumber, Tools
  • Rain Gear
  • Fire Extinguisher
  • Fuel for Generators and Cars
  • Propane Gas (for grills)
  • Charcoal and Lighter Fluid
  • Waterproof Matches

NONPERISHABLE ITEMS

  • Canned Meat
  • Canned Fruits and Vegetables
  • Canned Soups and Chili
  • Dried Foods
  • Dried Fruits and Nuts
  • Cereal
  • Crackers and Cookies
  • Coffee, Tea or Drink Boxes
  • Peanut Butter and Jelly
  • Pudding
  • Powdered Milk
  • Evaporated Milk or Parmalat Milk

