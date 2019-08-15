Community hurricane preparedness expo happening Saturday in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane season is in full swing, but as we near peak season, the St. Andrews Fire Department and Lowes Home Improvement are teaming up to host a preparedness expo this Saturday in West Ashley.

The goal of this event is to reach citizens and educate them on how to prepare for hurricanes and storms that threaten our beautiful coast.

Many local agencies – like the American Red Cross and Charleston County Emergency Management – will be on-hand with educational materials, displays of emergency equipment and to answer questions from the community.

Saturday’s event will take place at the Lowes in West Ashley from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.