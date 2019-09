COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and local officials announced evacuation orders will be lifted for Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton County at 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

Returning residents are encouraged to exercise patience and expect lengthy travel times, blocked roadways, or detours back to evacuated areas and are asked not to drive around barricades or use emergency lanes that are needed for first responders.