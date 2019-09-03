Dorian Evacuation: Here is everything you need to know before you hit the road.

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – Today marks day two of the mandatory evacuation issued by Governor Henry McMaster.

Tuesday is your last day to get out of town safely ahead of impacts expected to arrive to the Lowcountry from Hurricane Dorian .

The lane reversal is still in effect. Drivers can travel on the eastbound or westbound side of I-26.

It begins at Exit 212, the Mark Clark Expressway, and ends in Columbia at I-77. Drivers leaving the coast can use 526 to get on reversed lanes.

There are additional entrance ramps for reversed lanes, but keep in mind after the College Park Rd exit you can’t get on reversed lanes.

Exit 209 – Ashley Phosphate Rd Exit 205 – University Blvd Exit 203 – College Park Rd

Keep in mind some exits are closed, open, or partially open. Here are a list of exits you can take on the reversed side of I-26.

There are more exits open on the normal westbound side of I-26. Here are a list of some exits you can take:

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has a great website you can use to navigate the evacuation route, including open and closed exits.

Drivers can also use other Lowcountry roads to get around town. Ashley River Road, Dorchester Road, International Blvd, Savannah Hwy, and Rivers Avenue are roads that can get you to peninsula for last minute preparations.

The SCDOT Call Center has been activated to provide road information 855-GO-SCDOT (855-467-2368) toll free