Dorian expected to become a hurricane by Friday, threat to the United States increasing

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Dorian is approaching Puerto Rico this morning with maximum sustained winds near 60 MPH.

As Dorian heads northwest toward the Bahamas, it will steadily strengthen and is expected to become a hurricane by Friday.

“At this time the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center bends the storm west toward Florida over the weekend with strengthening continuing,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “Dorian could be a strong hurricane near the United States coast by Sunday.”

Storm Team 2 meteorologists say it is important to not focus on the exact track forecast just yet as more changes are expected today and Thursday.

“We are trying to pin down the placement of an approaching cold front and area of blocking high pressure this weekend,” added Marthers. “Those two features will be key in steering Dorian and determining any impacts to the Lowcountry. We will have a much better idea of what’s going on Thursday or Friday morning.”

