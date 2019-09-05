Dorian: LIVE updates from Storm Team 2

8:37 PM Wednesday

We’ve hit our low tide before our well advertised high tide at 1 AM tomorrow. The NWS has lowered the predicted tide a bit- now 10.1′. Which is still 2 feet above Major flood stage.

8:40 PM Wednesday

Total Dorian rainfall at the N. Charleston airport (NWS Charleston) now up to 1.48″. We’re sitting around 1.42″ at the station.

8:45 PM Wednesday

Power outages reported at the Creekside neighborhood in Mt. Pleasant according to PD.

8:50 PM Wednesday

See how many power outages are being reported by Dominion Energy.

10:00 PM Wednesday

10:40 PM Wednesday

Storm team 2 has an 10 PM update on Dorian (see video above). Expect another update at 11.

10:45 PM Wednesday

Taking a trip away from Dorian for a moment- Fernand, the tropical storm that weakened to a tropical depression earlier today has completely dissipated as it arrived on the eastern coast of Mexico. So ends it’s short-lived life as a named storm.