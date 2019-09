In the presence of warm water and less dry air Dorian’s max winds have increased to 115 mph, making it a category 3.

This minor intensification may be short-lived as it encounters more shear within 12 hours.

The bottom line is that this jump of 5 mph to put it up one category will NOT result in a major change in our forecasted impacts, the forecast track will determine that.

That north/north-northeastwards turn seems to be occurring now.