Dorian threatens Florida as a major hurricane later this weekend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Hurricane Dorian is steadily organizing early Thursday morning and is expected to strengthen as it moves northwest around 13 mph.

“Dorian is moving away from the dry air and wind shear near Puerto Rico and sliding north into a prime environment for intensification,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “We expect steady strengthening through the weekend with a period of rapid intensification possible.”

The National Hurricane Center is expecting Dorian to become a major hurricane by Saturday and make landfall on the east coast of Florida late in the weekend or early next week.

“Dorian will likely be a category three, perhaps a category four hurricane, when it approaches the Florida coast,” added Marthers.

Dorian is expected to move into Florida then turn north over the Gulf of Mexico or the Florida peninsula early next week. Heavy rain, strong winds, coastal flooding, and isolated tornadoes will be possible by the middle and end of next week across Georgia and the Carolinas as Dorian moves north.

HURRICANE CENTRAL | Track the tropics on the Hurricane Central page and prepare for the season with the Storm Team 2 Hurricane Ready guide.