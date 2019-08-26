Dorian threatens the Caribbean Islands, could become a hurricane

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – With maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, Tropical Storm Dorian is located about 200 miles east of Barbados Monday morning and headed west at about 14 mph.

“Dorian will move through the central islands of the Lesser Antilles Monday night into early Tuesday, then head northwest over the Caribbean Wednesday,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “Slow strengthening is expected and Dorian could be near hurricane strength by the middle of the week.”

Dorian is expected to threaten Puerto Rico and Hispaniola Wednesday or Thursday. Its interaction with land and the mountainous terrain will likely weaken the storm substantially.

“Once Dorian moves into the Bahamas, it will likely be a much weaker version of itself, if it even survives interacting with the big mountains on Hispaniola,” added Marthers. “We need to keep an eye on the storm’s track, but there is no reason to be too nervous about a significant threat to the Lowcountry right now.”