First tropical depression of the season forms, no threat to SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The first tropical depression of the season has formed off the east-central coast of Florida.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler says the circulation of Tropical Depression One will stay well off of South Carolina coast. “Our impacts include a moderate risk of rip currents and gusty winds right along the coast,” he said.

Tropical Depression One is expected to become Tropical Storm Arthur, possibly on Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center has issued tropical storm watches for parts of eastern North Carolina, from north of Surf City to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sound.

Forecasters say the center of the storm is expected to remain over the Atlantic.

Right now, the storm has maximum sustained winds of 35 MPH and is moving toward the north-northeast near 13 mph.

Track this storm now by visiting Storm Team 2’s Hurricane Central.

The official start to the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is June 1st.