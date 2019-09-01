Gov. McMaster issues mandatory evacuation for coastal communities effective noon Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Sunday ordered mandatory evacuations for several coastal counties in preparation of Hurricane Dorian.

Evacuations will begin at noon on Monday, September 2nd for the following counties and zones:

Jasper County – All zones

Beaufort County – All zones

Colleton County – All zones

Charleston County – All zones

Berkeley County – Zones B & G

Dorchester County – Zone D

Georgetown County – Zone A

Horry County – Zone A

Click here to learn more about evacuations and to check your zone.

LANE REVERSALS

The S.C. Department of Public Safety and the S.C. Department of Transportation along with supporting agencies will reverse the direction of traffic along certain evacuation routes to ease the flow of traffic away from the coast at noon Monday.

Hilton Head – One lane is reversed to create three lanes traveling west on US 278 at the intersection of the Spanish Wells Drive and Moss Creek Village Drive. This reversal is approximately two miles in length.

Charleston to Columbia – A full, four lane reversal on I-26 in Charleston begins at the interchange of I-26 and I-526. The full reversal continues west until the I-26 crossover to I-77 just outside Columbia in Lexington County.