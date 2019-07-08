Hurricane Center monitoring potential tropical system

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring a low-pressure system which is said to be near the Georgia and Tennessee border.

The forecast shows the system moving southward into the Gulf of Mexico and expected to be between the middle to the end of the week.

Forecasters with the NHC say conditions are favorable to tropical development if the low travels to the Gulf – with an 80% chance of tropical formation over the next five days.

There is a high probability (80%) that a tropical depression is likely to form by the end of the week over the northern Gulf of Mexico. This system also has the potential to produce heavy rainfall along portions of the northern and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast later this week. pic.twitter.com/fm8BnAh26O — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 8, 2019

This would be our second named storm of the season known as Barry.

Those living in western Florida could expect heavy rain by the end of the week.

Count on Storm Team 2 for updates on this system and its potential impacts. You can also visit Hurricane Central to track this storm and learn more about the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.