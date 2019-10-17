Nestor expected to form by Thursday night

Charleston, SC (WCBD-TV) – The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on an area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico, which is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Nestor later today.

“Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Watches and Warnings are now in place for parts of the Gulf coast,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “Nestor will likely produce gusty wind and heavy rain here in the Lowcountry too beginning Saturday and lasting into Saturday night.

Storm Team 2 says several inches of rain will be possible as Nestor, or Nestor’s remnants, move through the Palmetto State. Wind gusts up to 40 MPH and isolated tornadoes will be possible in addition to the threat for heavy rain.

“This will be much-needed rainfall for the Carolinas,” added Marthers. “Although there could be some severe thunderstorms, and flooding along the coast; the benefits across drought-stricken areas inland will definitely be felt.”