Storm preps: Where you can find sandbags in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With preps underway for potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian, officials in coastal communities are making sand and sandbags available for residents.

We will continue to update the list below as information comes into News 2.

SANDBAG LOCATIONS

ISLE OF PALMS

Sand is available at the Municipal Parking Lot on Pavilion Drive.

Sandbags are available to residents at the Public Safety Building, 30 JC Long Blvd. 10 sandbags per resident. Shovels available at the parking lot, however, citizens will need to fill their own bags.

FOLLY BEACH

Sandbags will be available at Public Safety (106 W. Cooper Street) Monday at 10:00 a.m.

Once available, each resident will be limited to 10 bags; please bring your own shovel, pick up bags from Public Safety parking lot on West Erie and fill them at the boat landing. Please do not remove any sand from the beach.

EDISTO BEACH

Sandbags are available for residents at the fire department and sand is available at the Jungle Road Park parking area beside Palmetto Plaza. Please bring your own shovel.

NORTH CHARLESTON

Sandbag distribution will begin Monday at 11:00 a.m. for residents of North Charleston. Limit 8 bags per person. Bags will already be filled.

Military Magnet Academy, 2950 Carner

Felix Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle

Festival Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate

CITY OF CHARLESTON

A limited number of free sand and bags will be available to residents to build their own sandbags. Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovels. There will be a limit of 10 bags per car.

14 Sumar Street (Old Piggly Wiggly site)

West Ashley Park – 3601 Mary Ader Avenue

James Island Town Hall – 1122 Dills Bluff Road

Grace Bridge Street Parking Lot – 5 Grace Bridge Street

Volvo Car Stadium – 161 Seven Farms Drive

BERKELEY COUNTY

Berkeley County has started distribution of sandbags to local fire departments and municipalities. Residents are responsible for filling the bags, and the sand is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

St Stephen Rural FD (150 prefilled bags)

Town of Moncks Corner 20 tons/500 bags

Lake Moultrie FD 20 tons/500 bags

City of Goose Creek 20 tons/500 bags (Button Hall, public works)

Whitesville (Sunview Station) 20 tons/500 bags

Hanahan 60 tons/1,500 bags

Pineridge (Myers Road) 20 tons/500 bags

Cross (Shortcut Road) 20 tons/500 bags

Goose Creek Rural 20 tons/500 bags

Cross FD (Old Hwy 6) 10 tons/250 bags

Cross FD (Hwy 6) 10 tons/250 bags

CITY OF HANAHAN

Sandbags will be available starting at 1:00 PM Sunday, September 1st. Sandbags pickup will be at the ballfields at Railroad Avenue near fields 1 & 2.

DORCHESTER COUNTY

Beginning at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 3, sandbags and sand will be available at the below locations. Citizens must bring their own shovel and fill their own bags. Note: Bags should only be filled 2/3 of the way full, to be effective. There will be a limit of 12 sandbags per household.

Gahagan Park

184 W. Boundary St.

Summerville, SC 29483

Oakbrook Middle School

286 Old Fort Dr.

Ladson, SC 29456

Dubose Middle School

1005 Dubose School Road

Summerville, SC 29483

Dorchester County Courthouse

5200 E. Jim Bilton Blvd.

St. George, SC 29477

Ridgeville Town Hall

105 School St.

Ridgeville, SC 29472

Harleyville Town Hall

122 W. Main St.

Harleyville, SC 29448

MOUNT PLEASANT

Sandbags will be available at noon Monday for residents in Mount Pleasant. There is a limit of 10 per household.

Memorial Waterfront Park

R.L. Jones Recreational Complex

Park West Recreation Complex

