Storm Team 2’s hurricane preparedness special to air Saturday, June 29th

Hurricane Central

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season is in full swing, and with so many moving to the area each year, it’s important to know what to do before, during and after a storm.

Storm Team 2 will air a hurricane special on your television this Saturday at 1:00 p.m. to make sure you and your family are safe and informed in the event a hurricane or tropical system threatens the Lowcountry.

In this half-hour special, we’ll take a look at last year’s storms, the 2019 hurricane outlook, and share tips to keep your home and family prepared for a storm and all of its impacts.

You can also download the Storm Team 2 Hurricane Ready Guide and track every tropical system by visiting Hurricane Central at CountOn2.com.

DOWNLOAD THE GUIDE HERE

Hurricane Central: Before, During and After the Storm airs Saturday, June 29th at 1:00 p.m.

