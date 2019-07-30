The Peak Of Hurricane Season Right Around The Corner

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you hurricane ready? If not, there is still some time to get your kits ready to go. As we turn the calendar from July to August, we approach a more active time of the season.

The official peak of hurricane season is September 10, but you can expect things to become more active from late August through October.

Why is this? Two things: the wind and the water.

Winds shear is something you may hear mentioned during tropical updated. It is the variation of wind speed or direction with height. Strong wind shear can disorganize a developing storm.

Shear is strongest in June and July and will start to weaken during the month of August. At the same time, the ocean waters have had much of the summer to heat up. Tropical systems feed on warm water and low wind shear; this help lead to a more active fall.

So far, this hurricane season has produced two named storms, Andrea in May, before the official start of the season and Barry in July.

Right now, the National Hurricane Center is watching two waves of energy in the Atlantic – both with a low chance of formation over the next few days – but something to keep an eye on.

By the end of October and into November, the number of potential tropical system will start to fall. This is thanks for cooling water temperatures and increased wind shear across the Atlantic Basin.

We still have several weeks to go before we hit peak season. For a full list of Hurricane kit must-haves and how to prepare your family, check out the storm team 2 hurricane guide or click here for Storm Team 2 Hurricane Central.