Tropical Depression FIVE forms in the Atlantic; Watching two other disturbances

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center in Miami, FL is now issuing advisories on newly-formed Tropical Depression FIVE in the Atlantic.

At 11 AM Saturday, T.D. FIVE was located at 10.4° N and 47.9 ° W, about 750 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. The depression is moving west at 12 mph with a maximum sustained wind of 35 mph. A general movement to the west or west northwest is expected over the next 5-6 days.

The depression will likely become a named storms before the end of the weekend. The next name on the season list is DORIAN. The system is expected to strengthen as it crosses into the Caribbean, possibly becoming a Category 1 hurricane by mid-week.

It poses no threat to the Lowcountry at this time. Watch it, but no reason to get nervous or worked up. #chswx #chsnews #tdfive @wcbd pic.twitter.com/TpEtz99qUd — Josh Marthers (@joshmarthers) August 24, 2019

The NHC is also monitoring Invest 98L over the Florida Peninsula. No development is expected Saturday or Sunday as it drifts north over Florida, but after the storm emerges into the Atlantic, environmental conditions will be conducive for strengthening. This is likely to become a depression or tropical storm early next week. A hurricane hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance on Sunday.

Another weak area of low pressure appears to have formed just off the Texas and Louisiana coast. This system likely won’t have time to develop as it drifts back over land.

