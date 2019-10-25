Tropical Depression Seventeen has formed

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – With a little more than a month left in the 2015 Atlantic Hurricane Season, a new system has formed in the Gulf – Tropical Depression 17.

The system was located 320 miles southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana as of the 11:00 a.m. advisory by the National Hurricane Center on Friday.

Max sustained winds are at 35mph with higher gusts. This system is moving to the north at 16mph. TD Seventeen is expected to strengthening and gain forward speed later Friday.

Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly in and investigate this depression in the afternoon. Olga would be the next name on our Hurricane list.

The forecast calls for TD17 to move onshore over the weekend and merge with a cold front. This would bring accumulating rainfall between 2-4 inches with pockets of up to 8 inches across the central gulf coast and into the lower Mississippi Valley. This may produce flash flooding across the area.

This front will move towards the Lowcountry, bringing rainfall later this week.