Tropical Depression Ten forms

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Tropical Depression Ten formed about 1200 miles east of the Lesser Antilles late Tuesday morning with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph.

“We expect to have Tropical Storm Imelda by Wednesday and the storm will likely become a hurricane by Friday or Saturday,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “The current forecast track will bring the storm very near the Virgin Islands or Puerto Rico later this week into the weekend.”

Since the storm is so far out in the Atlantic, its future track toward the United States remains highly uncertain.

“Although most guidance turns the storm north before reaching the United States, don’t completely dismiss it. Guidance isn’t reliable past 3-5 days and changes are possible,” added Marthers.