Tropical Depression Three to pass offshore, no threat to the Lowcountry

Tropical Depression Three is located about 40 miles northeast of West Palm Beach, Florida, early Tuesday morning and is moving north around 12 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph.

The National Hurricane Center expects the depression to head north then northeast through tonight before being absorbed into a cold front.

“Three isn’t a threat to the Lowcountry, at all,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “We don’t expect any direct impacts from the depression, but we will see some heavy rain along the heat-busting cold front this evening.”

As Tropical Depression Three and the cold front move east into the Atlantic, cooler air will bring a break from the heat for the remainder of the week.