Tropical Storm Bertha makes landfall near Charleston on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An area of low pressure, which moved off the Florida panhandle on Tuesday, developed into the second tropical system of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season just off the South Carolina coast early Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Bertha formed about 50 miles off our coast around 8:00 a.m. and made landfall near Bulls Bay about an hour later.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph leading up to landfall.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Edisto Beach to South Santee River in South Carolina.

The storm brought heavy rain, some gusty winds and flooding as it pushed near the coast.

Officials with the National Hurricane Center said Bertha will produce life-threatening flash flooding across central South Carolina and into portions of North Carolina and Virginia.

Tropical Storm Force winds are expected to continue throughout the day.