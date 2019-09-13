Tropical Storm Humberto expected to form this weekend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – An area of disturbed weather in the Bahamas is expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto over the weekend and head northwest toward the southeastern United States.

“Based off of what we see this morning, the center of what could be Humberto will make its closest approach to the Lowcountry late this weekend into early next week,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “If the storm tracks closer to the coast or onshore, we will see heavy rain and gusty winds. A track farther off the coast will limit impacts to the Lowcountry.”

Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are in place for the northern Bahamas and parts of the Florida coast in advance of Humberto this weekend.

“We have to wait for the center to form and get its act together before we can have a good idea of the final track,” added Marthers. “Once that happens over the next day or so, we will be able to outline specific impacts to the Lowcountry, if any at all, in more detail.”